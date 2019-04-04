9 shot — 1 killed— Wednesday in Chicago gun violence

One man was killed and eight people wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The man, 22, was killed Wednesday morning in South Chicago, in a shooting that left two other men injured, Chicago police said.

Two males walked up and fired at the group at 10:36 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Exchange Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old was shot in the face, neck and chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

The other two men, both 18, were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. One of them was shot in the face and shoulder while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests have been made as Area South detectives investigate.

In non-fatal incidents, a 48-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:42 p.m., the man was sitting on a porch in the 5600 block of South May Street when suspects approached on foot and fired shots, police said.

The man ran to the 1200 block of West 57th Street with an injury to the leg and called emergency services, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition. Area South detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 25-year-old man was shot in Logan Square on the North Side.

The man was on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

On the South Side, two men were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses heard gunshots about 12:55 p.m. and found the men, ages 36 and 25, with gunshot wounds in an alley off the 7900 block of South Langley in the Chatham neighborhood, according to police. Both men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 36-year-old was shot in the left leg and was listed in critical condition, while the younger man was shot in the left thigh and has been stabilized, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

A few hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 47-year-old got into an argument with someone he knew at 10:52 a.m. outside a home in the 100 block of North Waller, according to police.

During the argument, the man ran into the home and the other person started shooting through the door, police said. He was shot in the right foot, left ankle and twice in the hip, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was critically wounded after being shot early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man, 50, was walking about 2:38 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue when he was shot at by two people who hopped out of a minivan, police said. They fired several shots, striking the man in the abdomen before fleeing northbound on Essex.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

Two people were killed and one person was injured Tuesday in Chicago gun violence.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.