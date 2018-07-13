9 shot — 1 fatally — Thursday in Chicago

Gun violence Thursday claimed the life of a man and wounded at least eight other people, including an 82-year-old who was hit by stray gunfire.

The shootings, which all took place on Chicago’s South Side, began about 12:40 a.m. and lasted until 10:40 p.m.

Thursday’s only fatal shooting happened in the afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. A 35-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when someone fired three shots and then drove off in a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released the man’s identity. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The last nonfatal shooting Thursday wounded three people in the West Chatham neighborhood, including an 82-year-old man. About 10:40 p.m., three people were outside in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone wearing a ski mask approached them and fired shots, according to police.

The 82-year-old, who wasn’t the target of the shooting, was struck in his back, and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman was shot in her shoulder, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized. The third victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in his ankle, according to police. His condition also stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 33-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 4:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina when a male approached him and told him to get out and lay on the ground, police said. The male then fired a shot, striking the man in the left bicep. The shooter took off in a different vehicle and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. His condition had been stabilized.

About 2:20 p.m., a man was shot while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 43-year-old was driving in the 12500 block of South Wentworth when someone fired shots at him, according to police. He was struck in his left arm and back and drove himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Almost an hour earlier, a man was wounded in a Gresham neighborhood shooting. The 30-year-old was shot in his chest and right arm about 1:25 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Parnell, according to police. He took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for treatment. Police said he was being uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting remained unknown.

Earlier in the morning, a man was shot about 2:20 a.m. in the West Chatham neighborhood. The 23-year-old was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain in the 8700 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to police. He was shot in his right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

Thursday’s first shooting wounded a man in the Fuller Park neighborhood. The 31-year-old was getting into his car when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of West Root, according to police. The man suffered two graze wounds to the back and was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Six people were killed and eight others were wounded Wednesday in city shootings.