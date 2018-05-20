9 shot, 1 killed, in city gun violence Saturday: police

Eight people were wounded, and one was killed, Saturday in city gun violence, including a pair of men involved in a fatal shootout in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

About 5 p.m., a pair of men met another man outside in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue on the West Side, Chicago Police said. One man of the pair pulled out a handgun and shot at the other man, a 19-year-old.

At that point, the 19-year-old pulled out his own weapon and shot back, striking an unarmed 18-year-old, according to police sources.

The 19-year-old was was shot in his body and later died at Stroger Hospital, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in his buttocks and back, and was taken to the same hospital, where he was upgraded to good condition from critical. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the death.

Saturday’s most recent nonfatal shooting left a 21-year-old wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood. About 10:50 p.m., the man was riding in the passenger seat of a car driving in the 1600 block of South Karlov, police said. Someone in a passing vehicle fired shots and struck the man in the face. The man was driven to Mount Sinai hospital, where he was in serious condition.

Officers in the area spotted possible suspects driving in a vehicle and followed them, police said. The suspects then crashed into an object and were each transported with injuries to local hospitals, where they were placed in custody.

About 8:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was shot in Austin. The boy was walking when two males came out of a gangway and at least one of them fired shots in the 800 block of North Latrobe, police said. The boy was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Two hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The man was standing outside when a dark colored van pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him about 6:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of North St. Louis, according to police. He was shot in both legs and taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

About 2:45 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. The 27-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland, police said. He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where he was in good condition. The man refused to give details about the shooting.

Within the same hour, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 2:10 p.m., the 21-year-old was in the 600 block of North Ridgeway when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the right thigh, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the early morning, a 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 3 a.m., the man was in the 2800 block of West Marquette when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his right ankle, police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

The earliest reported shooting Saturday wounded a 27-year-old man in the Garfield Park. About 12:50 a.m. the man heard shots and felt pain in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street, according to police. He was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Area North detectives were investigation the shooting.