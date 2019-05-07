9 shot — 2 fatally — Monday in Chicago

Two people were killed and seven injured Monday in gun violence across Chicago, including two people shot at the Argyle Red Line station on the North Side.

About 4 p.m., a shooter walked onto the platform and “specifically targeted” the men at the station at 1118 W. Argyle St. in Uptown, Chicago Police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said.

A 34-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in critical condition, Alioto said.

The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention, Chicago police said. It was unclear how many other people were on the platform, but no bystanders were injured.

Red Line service was suspended for about half an hour, and bypassed the Argyle station for about three hours.

“The area is heavily saturated in HD crime cameras and detectives are reviewing digital evidence,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

In a fatal shooting Monday evening, a man was killed in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 5800 block of South Seeley at 9 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Monday’s other fatality was a man who died in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was shot in the chest at 7:35 a.m. in the first block of South Albany Avenue, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death. Area North detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings across the city,

A 28-year-old man was wounded about 8:15 p.m. while leaving a business in the 5100 block of South Rockwell in Gage Park on the South Side;

A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin about 3:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Woodlawn on the South Side;

Two men, 21 and 22 years old, were shot in the leg and arm, respectively, about 1:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 75 th Street in Gresham on the South Side; and

Street in Gresham on the South Side; and A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg about 12:18 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Madison Street in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Monday’s shootings follow a weekend in which four people were killed and 28 were injured in gun violence between Friday evening and Monday morning.