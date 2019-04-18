9 shot — 3 fatally — Wednesday in Chicago

Three people were killed and seven more were injured Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

An 18-year-old was shot to death in a Logan Square apartment on the Northwest Side.

About 10:43 p.m., the man was in a second floor apartment in the 2200 block of North Avers Street when several males walked in and fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooters then drove off in a gray sedan.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour earlier, three people were struck in a shooting that left a teenage boy dead.

The trio — an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and a third male of an unknown age —was southbound about 9:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a white sedan fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

They continued driving to the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood where they called police and the Chicago Fire Department, police said. The 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and the 18-year-old was shot in the back. The third male was shot in the chest.

The 17-year-old and the 18-year-old were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The third male took himself to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In the first shooting of the day, a Waukegan man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Homan Square on the West Side.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 10:50 a.m. found 26-year-old Curtis Gulley Jr. in the driver’s seat of the vehicle in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He had a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

Gulley Jr. was dead at the scene, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Five other people were injured Wednesday in five separate shootings across the city:

A 23-year-old man was wounded about 6:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A 31-year-old man was shot about 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

A 24-year-old man was shot about 5:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue in Gresham.

A 26-year-old man was hit while standing on the sidewalk about 4:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Hermitage Avenue in West Englewood on the South Side.

On Tuesday, two people were killed and two were injured in shootings across Chicago.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.