9 shot in Chicago on Tuesday

At least nine people were shot within city limits on Tuesday.

During the first hour, a drive-by shooter unleashed a hail of bullets on three men in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:35 a.m., the trio was getting out of a vehicle in the 9000 block of South Bishop when another vehicle pulled up, according to Chicago police. Someone inside fired several times, wounding all three. A 28-year-old was shot in the buttocks, while a 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back and a 22-year-old was grazed in the face.

Later that morning, a man was shot inside his apartment during a break-in in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. At 3 a.m., the 32-year-old was in bed in the 6900 block of South Parnell when an unknown person entered and shot him multiple times in the buttocks, police said.

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at 10:40 a.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. A 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South State when three people walked up and fired at him, police said. He was shot in the left arm.

In the afternoon, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. The 19-year-old was walking with someone he knew when he was shot in the back at 2:11 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Indiana, police said.

A man was wounded by gunfire just after 4 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The 40-year-old was with someone he knew when the other person left, came back with a handgun and shot him in the leg in the 8200 block of South Marshfield, police said.

During the evening, a man was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 37-year-old was walking when someone he didn’t know drove by in a Buick and fired shots about 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Richmond Street, police said. He was shot in the hand.

Tuesday’s last shooting was reported in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 9:44 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot by someone inside a passing white sedan in the 3300 block of West Madison, police said. He had been sitting inside a vehicle when the shooter struck him in the leg.

No shootings were reported in Chicago on Monday.