9 shot within 3 hours Saturday morning in Chicago

At least nine people were wounded early Saturday in shootings across Chicago between midnight and 3 a.m.

A mass shooting wounded five people, including a 15-year-old boy, on the border of Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 12:10 a.m., the five people were standing on a sidewalk when someone in a gray vehicle shot at them in the 100 block of East 51st Street, Chicago Police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his head, and was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in his leg, according to police. His condition was stabilized at Saint Bernard Hospital.

A 50-year-old man was shot in his back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in his body, and the fifth victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in his lower back, police said. They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

The last shooting of the three-hour period wounded a 27-year-old woman in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3 a.m., the woman was arguing with someone she knew on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Monroe Street, police said. The person, who was male, pulled out a weapon and shot the woman in her ankle.

She was taken to Loretto Hospital, where her condition stabilized. The incident was domestic-related, according to police sources.

About 2:15 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the same neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4900 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police.

The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said he refused to provide details of the shooting.

On the Far South Side, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood. About 12:40 p.m., the 28-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 10200 block of South State Street when people inside two vehicles started shooting at each other, police said. The man was shot in his leg. His condition stabilized at Roseland Hospital.

The first shooting Saturday wounded a driver in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 12:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man was driving east in the 3600 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone in a passing silver Jeep Liberty shot him in the left arm, Chicago Police said.

The man’s condition stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.