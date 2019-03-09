9 vehicle thefts reported in same week on South Side

Police were warning South Siders about nine vehicle thefts reported over the past week in the South Shore, South Chicago and East Side neighborhoods.

An unknown thief or thieves have been swiping unattended vehicles, sometimes while they were left running to warm up, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents were reported:

overnight March 3 in the 7700 block of South Luella;

overnight March 4 in the 2400 block of East 82nd Street;

between March 3 and 5 in the 2600 block of East 78th Street;

overnight March 4 in the 8200 block of South Paxton;

early morning March 5 in the 7900 block of South East End;

overnight March 6 in the 7600 block of South East End;

overnight March 6 in the 7700 block of South Coles;

overnight March 6 in the 7600 block of South South Chicago; and

overnight March 8 in the 8200 block of South Crandon.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.