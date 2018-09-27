9 vehicles broken into in Morgan Park, Beverly

Police are warning residents of nine vehicle break-ins this month in the Morgan Park and Beverly neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

A thief has been walking the streets between midnight and 6 a.m. and pulling on door handles to check if vehicles are unlocked. If a vehicle is unlocked, they open the door and steal property from inside, Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

On Sept. 16th in the 2200 block of West 110th Place and in the 9900 block of South Campbell;

On Sept. 17th in the 2700 block of West 107th Street;

On Sept. 18th in the 2200 block of West 113th Place;

On Sept. 20 in the 11400 block of South Bell;

On Sept. 23rd in the 1000 block of South Campbell, the 10400 block of South Leavitt, and the 10700 block of South Maplewood;

On Sept. 25th in the 10600 block of South Oakley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.