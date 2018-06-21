9 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday

Nine people were wounded in city wide shootings that happened throughout the day Wednesday.

The most recent shooting happened at 11:14 p.m., when a man was shot during an armed robbery Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was walking when one male walked up to him and another rode up on a bike. The pair pushed him to the ground, demanded his property and shot in him in the leg before running away with his cellphone in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, Chicago Police said.

About 8:35 p.m., another man was shot in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was shot in the ankle about 8:35 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Campbell, police said. He was in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

Between 5:28 p.m. and 5:37 p.m., four people were shot in three separate shootings.

At 5:37 p.m., a man was critically wounded on the South Shore. The 25-year-old was shot in his leg in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, according to police. He was taken in critical condition Jackson Park Hospital then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

One minute earlier, a male whose age wasn’t known was wounded in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was shot in the leg at 5:36 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Forest. His condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

At 5:28 p.m., two men were wounded in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The men, ages 38 and 29, were shot at 5:28 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald, police said.

The older man was shot in the back, hip and hand, and his condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.The younger man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with wounds to the chest and arm. His condition also stabilized, police said.

The circumstances surrounding these three incidents were not immediately known.

RELATED ARTICLES:

In the afternoon, a man was critically wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the head at 2:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Ashland and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. It was unclear what he was doing at the time of the shooting, police said.

Officers saw three people fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting and followed their vehicle. They were taken into custody for questioning, police said.

About 11:45 a.m., a man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was walking when someone came out of a gangway in the 6300 block of South Paulina and began shooting in his direction, police said.

The man was struck multiple times and the shooter ran off. The wounded man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The first shooting happened just minutes into the day Wednesday, when a man was grazed by a bullet in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was walking when he heard shots and realized he suffered a graze wound to the hip about 12:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 15th, according to police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

On Tuesday, six people were wounded and one person was killed by gunfire.