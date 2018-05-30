9 wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago

Nine people were wounded in shootings between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday across Chicago.

The last reported shooting happened just minutes before the end of the day in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A 33-year-old man was standing outside at 11:57 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron when he heard gunfire and was struck in both of his legs, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Less than an hour earlier in the Englewood neighborhood, a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in her legs as she stood outside in the 7000 block of South Aberdeen, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About 9:30 p.m., two men were wounded in a shooting on the Far South Side. A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound his head in the 13100 block of South Ellis, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. A second man, whose age was unknown, was struck in the arm, but walked away. Both men were uncooperative with investigators.

An 18-year-old woman was shot just after 7 p.m. when someone walked up to her car and fired a shot in the 6600 block of South Champlain in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to one of her fingers and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A person was taken into custody and charges were pending.

A man was wounded in an afternoon shooting in Englewood, police said. The 24-year-old was shot in his left arm as he sat in a vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street by someone firing from a dark-colored SUV. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting about 10:30 a.m. in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood, police said. A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and a 15-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm in the 9900 block of South Parnell. The older boy was taken to Christ Medical Center and the other was taken to Roseland Community Hospital.

The day’s first shooting happened in the Park Manor neighborhood about 12:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Lafayette. A 49-year-old man was standing at a corner when he heard gunshots and was struck in his arm, police said. He told investigators he didn’t see where the shots came from and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood by a relative.

On Monday, two people were killed and five were wounded in citywide shootings.