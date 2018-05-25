9 wounded Thursday in gun violence on South and West Sides

Nine people, including two women, were shot Thursday in gun violence across the city.

The most recent shooting wounded a 19-year-old man who was sitting on his porch in West Pullman.

About 11:15 p.m., the man was sitting outside in the 11600 block of South State Street when someone in a gray Dodge Avenger drove by and fired shots, Chicago Police said. He was struck in his abdomen, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man and woman were shot as they stood outside in the West Side Austin neighborhood. About 9:40 p.m., two people walked up to them and started firing shots in the 1000 block of North Lockwood, police said. The 51-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the hand and buttocks. A 29-year-old man was struck four times in his back and once in his side. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was critically wounded in a Far South Side Morgan Park shooting. The 21-year-old was driving about 8:55 p.m. when another car pulled up next to him in the 11400 block of South Laflin, and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head, and was in critical condition at Christ Medical center in Oak Lawn.

A teenager was shot about 5:45 p.m. in South Chicago. The 17-year-old boy was sitting outside when someone opened fire from a passing car drove in the 8800 block of South Marquette, Chicago Police said. He was struck in the lower back, and his condition stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the afternoon, a 25-year-old woman was shot in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. She was sitting in a vehicle with her boyfriend about 2:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of South State Street when someone walked up and fired shots at them, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to her thighs and legs and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. She was later transferred to Stroger hospital, where her condition stabilized.

A half hour earlier, a man was shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 2 p.m., the 41-year-old was driving west in the 1000 block of West 72nd Street when he heard gunshots, according to police. He was struck in the back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the morning, a man was shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 40-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his back shortly after 11 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Washington, according to police. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the first reported shooting Thursday, a man was seriously wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The 22-year-old was walking at 10:42 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street when a male in an SUV started shooting at him, according to police. The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center. The shooting happened four blocks away from a shooting that wounded a 25-year-old woman at 2:30 p.m.