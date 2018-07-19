9-year-old boy missing from Indiana in extreme danger, prompting Amber Alert

A statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a 9-year-old boy who is missing from South Bend, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

John D. Gyuriak has been missing since 11 p.m Wednesday and is believed to be with 29-year-old Areca Nicole Gyuriak, according to Indiana State Police.

The boy is described as a 4-foot white boy weighing 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar above his right eye, police said. He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with “Rose #1” written on the back and black Under Armour athletic shorts with a white stripe.

Areca Nicole Gyuriak is described as a 29-year-old 5-foot white woman, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black yoga pants and driving a tan 2008 Dodge Charger, police said.

It was not clear how the two were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Police Department (574) 235-9611 or 911.