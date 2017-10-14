9-year-old boy missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who went missing Friday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Derrick Wright was last seen by his father inside his home in the 1200 block of South Harding, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a dark-blue shirt, blue uniform pants and white-and-blue Jordans.

Wright was described as a 3-foot-5, 76-pound black boy with a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Wright is known to frequent the area of the 1200 block of South Lawndale, police said.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts should contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.