9-year-old boy, woman injured in Bridgeport crash

A 9-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood while walking across the street.

The boy and woman were struck by a 2012 Chevy Traverse while they were crossing in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street at 7:37 a.m., according to Chicago Police. The two were southbound at the intersection of 35th and Halsted when the northbound Traverse turned west onto 35th and struck them.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The 65-year-old driver was cited for failing to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.