90-year-old woman dies days after Rolling Meadows house fire

A 90-year-old woman died three days after she was burned in a house fire Friday in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Authorities were called about the fire at 4:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Meadow Drive in Rolling Meadows, according to a statement from the Rolling Meadows Fire Department.

Karen Ann Braschko suffered burns in the fire and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died at 10:03 a.m. Monday, according to fire officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Tuesday found Braschko died of her injuries and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. The fire was caused by the “careless use of smoking materials.”

Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature, fire officials said.