Police: String of burglaries in Gage Park

Police are warning of a series of burglaries this month in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, unknown burglars broke in to residences or garages and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of South Artesian Avenue;

Between 7:30 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw;

Between about 10 p.m. on Feb. 1 and about 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 5100 block of South Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.