93-year-old woman dies 10 days after Skokie crash

A 93-year-old woman died Friday after she was injured in a four-vehicle crash earlier this month in north suburban Skokie.

Ethel N. Davidson was involved in the crash at 3:12 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 7800 block of Skokie Boulevard, according to Skokie police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davidson, who lived in Highland Park, was pronounced dead at Skokie Hospital at 6:25 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died from complications of injuries she suffered in the crash, with heart disease listed as a secondary cause of death.