A $950,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Citgo, 8258 S. King Dr., for Thursday’s midday drawing and matched all five numbers – 05 – 08 – 18 – 21 – 43, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The store will receive a bonus of $9,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, according to the lottery.

The winner is urged to sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place before visiting one of the lottery’s five prize center in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.