Man, 65, shot during robbery in McKinley Park

A 65-year-old man was shot during a robbery Monday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:14 p.m. , the man was in the 3600 block of South Winchester when another man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, walked up and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police.

The robber then shot the man in his right buttock and made off with his property, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.