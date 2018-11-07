Natalie Manley wins 98 District Illinois House seat

Natalie Manley has won the 98th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Alyssia Benford, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

The Sun-Times endorsed incumbent Democrat Manley for the 98th District Illinois Congressional seat, who successfully pushed legislation to require more thorough reporting on the care that residents receive in veterans’ homes. She also sponsored legislation requiring schools to better train teachers to recognize suicidal behavior and other signs of mental health crises in young people.

Benford of Bolingbrook, a Republican, is a certified public accountant, just like Manley. Benford said she wouldn’t have voted for the income tax hike in 2017, which passed with a “yes” vote from Manley.

For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.