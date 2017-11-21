$9M Uber fine in Colorado clouds Council vote on cab, ride-hail reform

The Emanuel administration will continue to let taxi and ride-haling companies do their own background checks on drivers. | AP file photo

The state of Colorado accused Uber this week of placing passengers in “extreme jeopardy”—and slapped the ride-hailing giant with a nearly $9 million fine–for allowing 57 people with past criminal or motor vehicle offenses to drive for the ride-hailing.

Why, then, does Mayor Rahm Emanuel want to let Uber, Lyft and Via escape fingerprinting and let the ride-hailing and taxicab industries off the hook on background checks? The city plans to leave it up to the businesses to run the names of drivers through national and global databases to make sure they don’t have criminal records, show up on sex offender registries or appear on a list of suspected terrorists.

That’s the question confronting the City Council Tuesday as it prepares to vote on Emanuel’s plan to reshape Chicago’s dying taxicab industry in the image of its ride-hailing competitors.

“How many eye-openers do we have to have before we understand that public safety is exposed?” Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee and the taxicab industry’s staunchest City Council supporter, said Tuesday.

“Fingerprinting is the only way the Police Department says you can make sure a person is who they say they are. Until we do that, people are constantly gonna be exposed.”

David Kriesman, a spokesman for Cabdrivers United, a union affiliated with AFSCME Council 31, agreed that “fingerprint background checks” are the “most accurate method to ensure someone is who they say they are.”

“We’re opposed to any effort that would lower the standards for cab drivers and call it ‘leveling the playing field,’ “ Kriesman said.

Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno has already demanded that Lyft replace its background checker, review all 27,000 of its drivers and conduct random audits with results shared with the city after acknowledging that one of its drivers had a federal conviction for aiding terrorism.

Uber’s Colorado fine adds fuel to that fire.

The company, whose investors include Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s brother, Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, could not be reached for comment. Uber has blamed a “process error inconsistent with Colorado’s driving regulations” and said the company has corrected the mistake.

Meg Lewis, campaign coordinator for Cabdrivers United, has argued that opening the door for cabdrivers to drive older vehicles while joining Uber, Lyft and Via in charging surge prices and checking driver backgrounds without fingerprinting is not the answer to what ails the taxicab industry.

It’s more like closing the barn door after the horses are already out. She noted that “nearly 2,000” taxicab medallions are either in foreclosure or surrendered to the city” and still more are “off the road.”

Lewis has accused Emanuel, whose brother is an Uber investor, of “slipping in” provisions that “reduce transparency and safety” for Uber, Lyft and Via.

That was accomplished by “reducing data recording requirements” and the frequency of vehicle inspections while allowing ride-hailing drivers to operate for longer hours on the road, she said.

“Taxi drivers did not ask for and do not want lower standards on training or background checks or the right to price-gouge customers. These provisions are cynical moves to quote-unquote `level the playing field’ by lowering the standards instead of raising them,” Lewis told the City Council’s Budget Committee last week.

“Drivers need relief. They need parity on license fees, on ground taxes and, most urgently, on the number of vehicles that are flooding the market and destroying the ability of both” cabbies and ride-hailing drivers to earn a decent living.

The union has hailed as the “most impactful” change Emanuel’s proposal to let cabbies drive their vehicles for 10 years instead of seven.

But Lewis has noted that vehicles driven by Uber, Lyft and Via “have no age limit.” Taxis would also continue to pay a $1,000-per-vehicle license fee and $1,440-a-cab in annual ground taxes and accessibility fees while ride-hailing giants “pay nothing” because their fees are passed along to consumers, she said.

Cabdrivers are also subject to city-run debt checks and stripped of their licenses if they owe the city money. Uber, Lyft and Via are allowed to check and deactivate their own drivers. That self-policing has resulted in only 163 ride-hailing deadbeat drivers being deactivated out of 60,000 on the street.

The mayor wants to let cabbies offer pre-arranged fares when provided through an app and incorporate GPS-based taxi meters approved by state and federal agencies. That could pave the way for surge-pricing during periods of high demand.

But Lewis has argued that, too, is deceiving because city regulations include “barriers” that require an e-hail app to “integrate into in-vehicle hardware and electronic payments to be processed through taxi companies.”