Laura Fine wins 9th District Illinois Senate seat

Laura Fine has won the 9th District seat in the Illinois Senate, defeating challenger Joan McCarthy Lasonde, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times endorsed Fine for the 9th District seat. A Democrat, she has served in the Illinois House of Representatives for nearly six years, and now wants to move up to an open seat in state Senate. Fine is committed to protecting people with pre-existing medical conditions, and expressed opposition to the Amtrak Hiawatha expansion in Glenview and other northern suburbs, telling the Editorial Board this project “would be detrimental to the environment and public safety.

