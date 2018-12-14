A renaissance in Austin? New plan hopes to improve quality of life on West Side

A new Quality-of-Life Plan looks to bring a "renaissance" to the Austin community. | Austin Coming Together/ Local Initiatives Support Corporation

A new blueprint to be unveiled Saturday hopes to bring a “renaissance” to Austin by improving the lives of West Side residents.

Austin Coming Together will release the first-of-its-kind Quality of Life Plan at Michele Clark Magnet High School, 5101 W. Harrison St.

The new report, completed in partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and presents several strategies on how the organization looks to address seven issues over the next several years.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation has helped produce 27 Quality-of-Life Plans in various Chicago communities since 2005. This year, it has partnered with organizations in North Lawndale, Hermosa/Logan Square and Austin. Similar plans were created in Logan Square and North Lawndale over a decade ago. It is the first plan coming out of Austin and is also the last plan released in 2018.

One key issue Austin Coming Together looks to improve on is education. They want to enhance the quality of education by improving access to quality early childhood programs, increasing parental involvement and increasing student enrollment in schools.

In 2013, Austin lost four schools when the Chicago Public School Board voted to close 50 elementary schools. Since those closures, enrollment in Austin-based schools has steadily declined.

From 2013 to 2017, neighborhood schools lost a quarter of its student population. There are also nearly 87,000 vacant seats resulting in a $41.5 million loss of funding from the local school budget, according to a Local Initiatives Support Corporation analysis.

Valerie Leonard, a community organizer who fought against school closures on the West Side in 2013, said there are many reasons why enrollment could be down but believes the 2013 closures rapidly increased the loss of students.

“We warned people that closing these schools would be devastating to our community,” said Leonard. “I can’t say I am surprised by the number of students lost but I am extremely disappointed in the fact 25 percent of students are elsewhere.”

Though, Darnell Shields, director of Austin Coming Together, said the dwindling enrollment is a result of something more than just school closures and closures are “more of a symptom or byproduct” of many issues afflicting Austin. He points to decades of disinvestment, population lost and lack of employment options.

Admittingly, Shields said, they can’t approach the seven issues in silos because of how much they are all intersected.

“This plan is such an impactful and powerful tool because it proposes seven tracts that need to run in parallel, and it’s only through the simultaneous achievement of the goals in the separate different areas that you are going to be able to start to gain some momentum,” Shields said.

Other key issues the plan looks to improve on is economic development, public safety, youth empowerment, housing, civic engagement and community narrative. Many of which require significant funding to produce.

How they will reserve financing for the many projects that are listed remain to be seen as that work will come following Saturday’s event. Though, the MacArthur Foundation did award Austin Coming Together a $1 million grant earlier this year for implementing many of their strategies listed in this plan.

Jake Ament, the director of the Neighborhood Network with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, said quality-of-life plans are important because it provides a blueprint for how a community could look. He said there is no uniform way of measuring the success of a plan because issues facing different neighborhoods can vary.

“The one thing that we use as a barometer just to kind of gauge overall progress is the total number of investments,” Ament said. “Since we’ve started doing Quality-of-Life Plans with communities, we’ve seen over $872 million that has been invested in those communities.”

Ament said they are not looking for any new investments in the neighborhoods that a plan is dispersed in but only investments that address particular key issues in a plan.

“For Austin, I don’t think we can tell you what success looks like five years from now,” Ament said. “I think that generally, it looks like for communities is, in a year or five years do they feel like they have achieved more and brought the community closer to the vision have for it.”

Ament said plans like the one in Austin are normally designed three-to-five year period in mind, but there are no particular deadlines of when this plan will be completed.

Manny Ramos is a corps member in Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster Sun-Times coverage of issues affecting Chicago’s South and West sides.