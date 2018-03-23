A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale

Toys R Us is opening its doors with a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts at all 735 stores, including Babies R Us. | AP file photo

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is opening its doors with a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts at all 735 stores, including Babies R Us.

The company did not say Friday how big the discounts will be or when it expects stores to shut down. Last week, the company said it would close or sell all its stores after operating from months under bankruptcy protection.

Customers will be able to use their gift cards until April 21, but the store will no longer accept coupons. Toys R Us credit cards can also be used, but shoppers won’t get the discounts that typically come with it.

There are no returns on items bought during this final sale.

