A Tesori musical, tales of war, and more in Griffin’s 30th season

The Griffin Theatre Company is about to embark on its 30th anniversary season. Quite a milestone, and one that will be celebrated with its typical mix of a musical and contemporary plays.



Here’s the lineup:

+ “VIOLET” (Nov. 26, 2017 – Jan. 13, 2018): This musical, with a book and lyrics by Brian Crawley and music by Jeanine Tesori (of “Fun Home” fame), will be directed by Scott Weinstein (who previously staged “Ragtime” and “Bat Boy: The Musical” for Griffin), with musical direction by John Cockerill. With a score that is a fusion of rock, folk and gospel, “Violet” tells the story of a young woman, facially disfigured since childhood, who boards a bus and travels across the Deep South in 1964 to see if a faith healer can transform her life. Along the way, she forms unlikely friendships with her fellow passengers.

+ GHOSTS OF WAR” and “LETTERS HOME” (presented in rotating repertory, April 6 – May 6, 2018): Based on the best-selling novel by Ryan Smithson (who joined the Army Reserve at 17, and was deployed to Iraq as an Army engine), t”Ghosts of War,” a Chicago premiere, has been adapted by Griffin artistic director William Massolia, and will be directed by Jason Gerace. It explores the nature of combat, military friendships and more. “Letters Home,” written and directed by Massolia, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Seen by more than 100,000 people in more than 100 cities since its first performance in 2007, this production puts soldiers’ experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan in the spotlight by means of their letters written home.

+ “THE HARVEST ” (July 21 – Aug. 26, 2018): This Chicago premiere of a play by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Jonathan Berry (who staged Hunter’s “Pocatello” at Griffin), looks at a group of young missionaries preparing to travel to the Middle East.

The Griffin season will be presented at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee. Season subscriptions and single tickets for “Violet” will go on sale Oct. 20. Visit www.griffintheatre.com.

Griffin’s 30th season also will include two concert-style readings: Somerset Maugham’s “For Services Rendered,” directed by Robin Witt and Githa Sowerby’s “Rutherford and Son,” directed by Elise Kauzlaric. Dates and venues will be announced shortly.