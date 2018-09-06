A year after killing of ‘family man,’ reward offered in hope of encouraging tips

It has been nearly a year since Tony Goodrich Sr. was shot as he stood on the street near his mother’s home in the West Pullman neighborhood.

In the time since, his family has passed out fliers nearly every other month asking someone to come forward with the information that would bring his killer to justice. But with no arrests, the family is hoping a $5,000 reward will encourage someone to give the tip that will provide a break in the case.

“He was a family man; a great father to his children,” said his wife Arkyta Goodrich. “He would give the shirt off his back for someone and he didn’t deserve to have his life ended in this way.”

About 8:15 p.m. Sept. 26, 2017, Goodrich was standing outside his mother’s home in the 12300 block of South Emerald Avenue and talking with her neighborhoods when someone opened fire on a group of people standing on a porch in the block, according to family and Chicago police.

One of the bullets stuck Goodrich in the neck and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The Goodrich family has received support from St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Place, which is providing the money for the reward offered on the fliers, according to the family and church officials.

Police said the investigation remains open and no one has been charged. Arkyta said detectives haven’t been able to find an eyewitnesses to the shooting. She hopes that anyone — including the shooter’s intended target — will provide a new lead for investigators to follow.

“I believe that the people they were shooting at know who was shooting at them,” she said. “One of them needs to come forward.”

While an arrest in the case won’t alleviate the pain of losing her husband, she said she hopes it will ease it and provide a sense of closure for her family.

Her message to the community: “Please just find it in your heart to do the right thing. Don’t let it happen to someone else.”

Goodrich’s oldest daughter will be married just days before the the first anniversary of his death.

“She wanted her father to walk her down the aisle,” Arkyta Goodrich said. “That’s the worst part, is he won’t be there.”

Instead, she will walk her daughter down the aisle in his place.