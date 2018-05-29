ABC cancels reboot of ‘Roseanne’ following Jarrett tweet

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the ‘Roseanne’ reboot. The action comes on the heels of a tweet by Barr criticizing President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr’s now-deleted tweet read: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarret comment was “in bad taste.”

On Tuesday Barr tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

The series reboot had been averaging a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 19.3 million viewers.

Associated Press