Man charged with DIU after fatal crash on I-94

A man has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a fatal traffic crash on the Edens Expressway Friday near Skokie.

Vital Tapia, 41, of Zion, was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, Illinois State police said.

Tapia was driving a gray Honda in the right lane near Dempster Street on I-94 when he swerved onto the right shoulder and struck Abdelrazig F. Khalil, 55, of Browns Summit, North Carolina, police said.

Khalil who was the passenger of a semi-trailer truck was standing outside of the car near the front at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck was on top of the trailer inspecting the load, police said.

Tapia continued to drive about a mile before eventually pulling over. Khalil was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, police said.

Tapia was denied bail at a hearing Sunday and was held without bond, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records.

Illinois State police was investigating the crash.