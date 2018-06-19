Abreu could be first at first White Sox All-Star in 22 years

CLEVELAND — If it happens, and it’s trending in that direction, a White Sox position player starting in the 2018 All-Star Game is going to be a pretty big deal.

How unusual will this be? Hall of Famer Frank Thomas was the last Sox to get voted to start by the fans in 1996.

That’s 22 years ago, and since then the Sox have been represented by Albert Belle, Magglio Ordonez, Paul Konerko, Jim Thome and Jermaine Dye – to name only a handful – but none of them, all of whom played on better teams that received more notoriety and national TV time and played before bigger home crowds were top vote-getters at their respective positions.

Sox right-hander Esteban Loiza started the 2003 game at U.S. Cellular Field, and left-hander Mark Buehrle started for the AL in the Sox’ World Series championship year (pitchers are not included in the fan vote) in 2005 and was joined by Jon Garland, Konerko and Scott Podsednik. In 2006, Konerko, Thome, Buehrle, Dye, Jose Contreras, Bobby Jenks and A.J. Pierzynski all made it, but none of them were introduced in the starting lineup.

Jose Abreu of the White Sox slides safely to score in a game against the Indians last week in Chicago. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Abreu, who with 636,666 votes in the second tally announced Tuesday is headed for that honor leading second-place vote-getter Mitch Moreland of the Red Sox (472,245), Yuli Gurriel of the Astros (368,863), an aging Albert Pujols of the Angels (336,724) and injured Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers (333,130), has the best overall numbers but he was the first to acknowledge the odds are tilted in his favor this year.

“The fans know me better now,’’ he said Tuesday through translator Billy Russo. “I’m also realistic. Miguel is not playing, … and Eric Hosmer is now playing in the National League. I’m happy, but maybe that’s why.’’

Abreu, 31, smiles as he says it, his humility sneaking out in plain view to reveal one of the character traits that make him a superstar in the Sox clubhouse. He gets to the park early, leads by example on and off the field, expects max effort from himself and everyone else and combats his manager when he suggests taking a day off “because the White Sox pay me to play every day.”

“I can get emotional talking about Pito,’’ said manager Rick Renteria, who says he could not respect a player more than he does Abreu.

“I’ll take him. I’ll take him just as he is, every day of the week, twice on Sunday, as they say.’’

Without the injured Avisail Garcia to protect him in a lineup stacked in the bottom half with batting averages in the low .200s, Abreu has felt the burden of carrying more than an extra load for a team that entered the game against the Indians Tuesday with a 24-47 record.

“All I know is that he probably tries to carry us more than he should, puts a lot more pressure on himself,’’ Renteria said. “He sees where we’re at and feels like he should pick up the slack.’’

After a torrid May, Abreu has cooled off going 9-for-46 with four doubles and a homer in his last 12 games.

That’s not sitting too well. Abreu thanked the fans and the organization for the All-Star support and in the same breath said, “things aren’t right now where I want them to be and I’m working hard to get that comfort level at the plate and to start producing as I know I can.’’

He made the All-Star Game as a reserve as a rookie in 2014, and he would like to go again. His parents and immediate family want that for him, too.

“They are paying a lot of attention with all that,’’ he said. “They’re getting crazy. With every bit of news, everything little thing they read about that. But I already told them, ‘Don’t talk to me about that.’ ’’

That’s because Abreu said he needs to focus on getting hot again.

As consistently good as he’s been in his four and a half seasons, it’s almost a sure bet Abreu, who singled to right field to score Yoan Moncada in the Sox first inning Tuesday, will before long.

Hot, cold or in between, Abreu is still the best thing – hands down — the Sox have going in 2018.