Officer accidentally shoots gun in Avondale confrontation, cops say

A Chicago police officer inadvertently fired their weapon Wednesday night during a chase on the Northwest Side in which someone crashed into a patrol car, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers saw a 2007 Saab that had been reported stolen and attempted to stop it in the 3000 block of Fletcher Street, Chicago police said.

The driver of the stolen car struck the officers’ patrol car, causing minor damage, and then people in the car fled on foot, according to police.

Police said one of the fleeing people was holding his side while running. An officer then drew his weapon and accidentally fired a round into the ground, police said. No one was shot or injured in the incident.

Both people were arrested and charges were pending, police said Wednesday night.