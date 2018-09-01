Accused driver in fatal Evanston hit-and-run charged with felony

An Evanston man is facing a felony charge after a hit-and-run crash killed a 66-year-old pedestrian Wednesday night in the north suburb.

Brandon S. Pommells, 27, was arrested shortly after his vehicle fatally struck a man walking in the east crosswalk at Howard Street and Chicago Avenue, according to Evanston police.

Pommells was driving west about 8:20 p.m. when he hit the pedestrian, identified as Chicago resident Kenneth Ebenreiter, police said. He allegedly drove away from the scene and was arrested by Evanston police about 11:15 p.m. in Rogers Park.

Ebenreiter was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy Thursday found Ebenreiter died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head as a result of the crash, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Pommells faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident and will also receive multiple traffic citations, Evanston police said.

Bond information for Pommells was not immediately available Saturday evening.