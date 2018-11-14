Acero charter school teachers plan to go on strike Dec. 4

Bartolome De Las Casas Elementary School, 1641 W. 16th St., is one of 12 elementary schools operated by Acero charter schools. The charter network also operates two high schools, and one K-12 school. | Google Streetview

Teachers from Acero charter schools announced Wednesday they would go on strike starting Dec. 4.

The educators, part of the Chicago Teachers Union, made the announcement in the wake of a Monday bargaining session they called “frustrating and fruitless.”

In a news release, the teachers also said they want pay equal to teachers at district-run schools, smaller classes, more special education funding, more control over curriculum and more Latinos on their teaching staff. They also want to be “true sanctuary schools,” though they did not offer details.

Chicago Public Schools policy is to not allow federal immigration agents onto CPS property unless they have criminal warrants, though the union has asked for stronger protections.

Teachers from Acero’s 15 school locations plan to strike. According to the release, 8,000 students attend Acero schools.

Of the more than 500 Acero teachers, 98 percent voted to authorize the strike last month. The next day, teachers at four Chicago International Charter School locations also threatened a strike.

The negotiations began in May, according to a letter Acero sent to parents last month.

“While we are disappointed at the strike announcement, we are not entirely surprised. Based on statements the CTU has made, there is a real focus on making an example of charter schools,” said an Acero representative. “Regardless, we are deeply committed to these negotiations for these students and our schools. We won’t leave the bargaining table until this is resolved.”