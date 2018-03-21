ACLU wants repeal of nuisance property ordinance that could discourage 911 calls

The American Civil Liberties Union will try again Wednesday to persuade Chicago aldermen to soften a tool they use to go after problem businesses because of its adverse impact on victims of domestic violence and people with disabilities.

Last fall, aldermen, fearful of losing or weakening an all-important power of going after nuisance properties, stalled an ordinance that was precipitated by a change in state law. That change forbids municipalities from suspending or revoking the license of a business where incidents of domestic violence on the premises are reported.

On Wednesday, the City Council’s License Committee will try again to approve that ordinance championed by Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) reflecting that partial roll-back of aldermanic powers.

But that’s not good enough for the ACLU and more than 20 other organizations. They want a total repeal of a nuisance property ordinance that generally triggers penalties whenever three or more calls for police services resulting in a case report are made about a property within 90 days.

“We’re all in agreement that we don’t want to penalize the tenant or landlord for a call for domestic violence — or a business, a salon or something like that,” Far North Side Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) said then.

“Our issue is that we don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. And we don’t want to take away tools. If the ACLU or someone wants to sue us, let [them] sue us.”

Advocates such as the ACLU say if landlords threaten to evict tenants who report illegal activity, crime victims will be discouraged by calling 911. Victims of domestic violence or sexual assault as well as people with disabilities and mental illness may be in danger ornot get the help they need.

The overly broad ordinance can also cause “serious due process and civil rights concerns” for tenants, repeal advocates say.

“These kinds of laws are not at all effective and actually undermine public safety. By linking its enforcement to the number of calls for police services, it deters crime victims and their neighbors from contacting the police when they need help and encourages the displacement of vulnerable individuals from their homes,” Jenna Prochaska, staff attorney at the ACLU of Illinois, was quoted as saying in a press release.

Kate Walz, senior director of Litigation and Housing Justice at the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law, added, “No one should be afraid to call the police when they need help. In order to truly protect crime victims and keep our communities safe, we urge the city not to take a half step in enacting these carve-outs. The risk of harm to our communities is too great to leave this ordinance in place and we urge the city to repeal it entirely.”

If the debate last fall was any indication, the ACLU could be facing an uphill battle with aldermen.

South Side Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) noted then that the nuisance property ordinance has been used to go after establishments where shootings and even homicides have taken place.

“I’m concerned that I’m losing tools that I might be able to use to close down a problem business in my ward,” she said on that day.

O’Shea said then he was more concerned that bar owners or hair stylists might be discouraged from reporting incidents of domestic abuse for fear of putting their licenses in jeopardy.

But none of that mattered to aldermen hypersensitive to headlines generated by the controversial River North bar Bottled Blonde that the tools they need remain in place.

Their primary concern was to preserve ways to go after problem taverns, convenience and packaged-good stores that become magnets for crime.