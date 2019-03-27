Man guilty of murder in 2017 McHenry home invasion

A man has been convicted of murder for fatally shooting a northwest suburban McHenry man during a 2017 home invasion and robbery.

A jury has found 46-year-old Adam C. Morris guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

On May 27, 2017, Morris and a co-defendant entered the home in the 1800 block of West Davis Avenue in unincorporated McHenry County and shot 52-year-old Donald P. Jouravleff, prosecutors said. They then robbed his wife at gunpoint.

Jouravleff was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, where he died later that day, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said at the time.

Morris, who lives in northwest suburban McCullom Lake, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3, prosecutors said.

He and three other men were arrested in June of 2017 and charged in connection with the home invasion and shooting.