Adams Street Bridge to close for maintenance Tuesday

The Adams Street Bridge of the Chicago River in the Loop will be closed for maintenance work for about six hours on Tuesday.

Adams will be closed between Franklin and Canal starting at 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. The bridge will reopen by 3:30 p.m. at the latest.

Posted detours will redirect traffic along Franklin, Van Buren and Canal, CDOT said.