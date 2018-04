Adams Street Bridge to close for testing Wednesday

The Adams Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Wednesday morning

The bridge will close to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 9:30 a.m. for testing ahead of the start of the boating season, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. It will reopen by 2:30 p.m.

Westbound travelers will be detoured north at Franklin, west on Van Buren, south on Canal and then west on Adams, CDOT said.