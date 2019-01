Work completed on Adams Street Bridge, no more closures

Two days of closures on the Adams Street Bridge have been canceled this week after construction was completed ahead of schedule.

The bridge was scheduled to be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, but the work was completed and no additional closures will be necessary this week, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure Tuesday was to complete punch list items after the major rebuild of the bridge that ended earlier this year.