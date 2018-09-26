As Addison Russell domestic violence probe accelerates, Cubs say focus intact

The Cubs lost two games off their once-comfortable lead in the National League Central in the five games after the latest accusations of domestic violence against shortstop Addison Russell surfaced last week.

The bigger-than-baseball attention it has put on the team only increased Wednesday as a new report circulated, indicating “additional credible information” and cooperation from Russell’s ex-wife in Major League Baseball’s escalating investigation.

After three flat losses in those five games helped put the second-place Brewers just a half-game back, the Cubs rebounded Wednesday — but only after blowing a ninth-inning lead — to beat the Pirates 7-6 in 10 innings and stave off the Brewers’ pursuit for at least another day.

But the serious allegations, the suspense of the impending results of the investigation and the conspicuous absence of Russell from the clubhouse hang as a collective potential distraction while teammates try to finish their multi-million-dollar job of winning a division.

Anthony Rizzo said he doesn't think off-the-field issues -- including the domestic violence investigation into teammate Addison Russell -- can distract the team from its job.

“I think we’re doing a really good job of focusing on what we’ve got in front of us right now, focusing on our task,” said center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who drove in the game-winner Wednesday with a two-out single. “Obviously, there’s an investigation going on, and we know just as much as [outsiders]. But when it comes to the team and what we’ve got right here, I think we’re doing a good job focusing.”

It won’t get easier to do their jobs, both by degree of difficulty created by the Brewers and the potential for off-the-field distraction.

The Brewers are suddenly as hot as anyone in the league after sweeping the Cardinals with a 2-1 victory Wednesday – their sixth win in seven games and 16th of 22.

The Cubs had a 4½-game lead over the Brewers before going 12-11 over that same 25-day extended run — 3-4 over the last week.

The Cubs have four games left, including three against the rival Cards over the weekend. The Brewers have three left against the also-ran Tigers.

Russell, who texted manager Joe Maddon in support of the team Tuesday, is expected to have his seven-day administrative leave extended as the investigation pushes forward – while the Cubs’ season pushes toward October in its parallel universe.

“It’s a good thing that there’s progress in the investigation,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “But as far as preparing for a baseball game we prepare the same for a baseball game no matter what.

“I honestly don’t think anything could really faze this group at all.”

In a story posted late overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, The Athletic reported that MLB has “credible information” beyond the blog post and says Reidy and “numerous other witnesses” have been interviewed by MLB investigators – developments that all but assure Russell won’t return this year, regardless of how far the Cubs might play into October.

League and team executives declined comment on the investigation.

Russell has repeatedly denied the allegations, most recently in a statement released through the union Friday night.

This is the 11th investigation MLB has conducted under its third-year joint domestic violence policy with the players’ union.

Eight of the previous 10 resulted in suspensions.

Maddon acknowledged the strange day created by the sudden flurry of events Friday might have contributed to Friday’s lackluster loss to the White Sox.

“It’s hard to say that it didn’t,” he said then.

But he insisted the rough start to the homestand against the Pirates had nothing to do with the outside influences.

“Once we got by that initial reaction on Friday, when we didn’t play that well [it was in the past],” said Maddon, who blamed Pirates pitching for losses Monday and Tuesday. “Of course, there was the news about Addy, etcetera, so that made it kind of difficult. But I thought we rebounded pretty well.”

The severity of the penalty under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy with the union is at the discretion of the commissioner. Police or other legal action is not required to result in a finding that merits suspension.

A search of public records by the Sun-Times in both Pensacola, Fla., and Chicago found no calls to police or other legal documentation related to Russell’s case.

That was similar to the case of Derek Norris, who was suspended for the final month of last season after a lengthy investigation involving an accusation by his former fiancée in October 2015.

In March of this year, the league announced it had insufficient evidence to suspend the Twins’ Miguel Sano after a three-month probe of accusations by a Minnesota photographer that “included interviews of more than 20 individuals.” It cited “inconsistent witness accounts” and an “absence of contemporaneous substantiation.”