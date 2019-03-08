Addison station to shut down Red Line service throughout March

The CTA's Addison Red Line station will be closed this weekend for track improvement work. | Sun-Times file photo

The CTA’s Addison station in Wrigleyville will close or only run southbound Red Line trains throughout March.

Due to a Red and Purple Line “modernization project,” the Addison stop will be completely shut down the weekends of March 8 to 10 and March 29 to April 1, according to a CTA news release.

And from March 11 to 25, only southbound Red Line trains will stop at the station, the CTA said.

Passengers attempting to navigate the weekend shutdowns will be provided shuttle buses to the next stations, the CTA said. Those seeking northbound trains during the other days must head to the Sheridan or Belmont stops.

Overall, Red and Purple Line travelers should expect delays in March because the two branches must now share tracks during the renewal work, the CTA said. All reconstruction should be finished before the Chicago Cubs’ opening day on April 8.

The transit impediments are part of a multi-million investment to upgrade the Red Line, which currently has a 25 mph “slow zone” on parts of the track, the CTA said. The full project is expected to wrap up in 2025.