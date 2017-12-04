Advocate Health Care to merge with Milwaukee’s Aurora group

Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care plan to merge operations, forming what they say will be the 10th-largest nonprofit health care system in the country.

The combined heath care company would treat about 3 million patients yearly and have annual revenue of about $11 billion. It will have 27 hospitals, over 3,300 physicians and nearly 70,000 other employees.

“This merger is about transforming care delivery and reimagining the possibilities of health as bigger meets better and size meets value to benefit consumers,” said Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate president and CEO.

The Advocate and Aurora names will continue to be used. Advocate and Aurora will keep their headquarters offices in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, respectively.

The companies have jointly operated ACL Laboratories for two decades.