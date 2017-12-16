After 50 years, couple finally celebrates UIC graduation

Holly and Barry Kahan received their degrees from the University of Illinois at Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, 50 years after their commencement. They missed their 1967 graduation after the university changed the date to the same day they were married. | Taylor Hartz / Sun-Times

Timing has always played a big role in Barry and Holly Kahan’s love story.

In 1959, the two wound up at the same summer resort in Wisconsin with their families, but just for one day. Barry Kahan, then 14, arrived on a Saturday, and Holly Brody, then 13, was leaving the next day. They spent their one evening together in the resort lodge at a dance for teens. They shared their first dance as Johnny Mathis played on the jukebox; Holly said she knew right she had found the one.

“He was tall, he could dance, and he wore Old Spice,” she said. “I was a goner.”

The next day, the two parted ways for two long years filled with late night phone calls, reuniting in April 1961. The couple dated through high school, she in Evanston and he in Glenview, and through college at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she studied graphic design and he studied engineering, chemistry and political science.

In 1967, they had plans for another memorable summer. On May 18, they would graduate from UIC and one month later, on June 18, they would marry.

The couple couldn’t wait to celebrate the two milestones but soon found themselves a bit over booked. The university changed the date of commencement to June 18, forcing them to choose between their college graduation and their wedding – they chose their wedding. The Kahans missed their commencement, and none of their friends from UIC was able to attend the wedding.

In the 50 years since, the couple has enjoyed a loving marriage, raised three children and now have seven grandchildren. But the loss of their college graduation has always been with them – until Saturday when they were welcomed back to UIC to participate in the December 2017 graduation, walking in the commencement procession as two of their children and five of their grandchildren looked on.

“For 50 years my mom has really mourned the chance to don a cap and gown,” daughter Corrie Goldberg said. “This was really special for them and for us to be a part of. I bawled the entire time.”

Since Barry Kahan went on to attend law school, he had the chance to participate in a graduation ceremony, but his wife never did. Saturday’s ceremony “fulfilled a dream” for her, he said, and seeing her proudly walk in the procession was the highlight of his day.

“She’s very sentimental and very emotional, so this was just incredible for her,” he said. “Seeing her so happy is what makes me happy.”

In their caps and gowns, with UIC graduation medals around their necks, the couple were honored during the ceremony by Jeff Nearhoof, vice chancellor for advancement, who recognized the “golden graduates” of 1967. Though it came five decades late, Holly Kahan said the day was perfect, and one they will never forget.