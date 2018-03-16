FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday, March 1. 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)