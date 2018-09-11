Ahead of opening of nearby Obama center, Hyde Park Academy HS to get big boost

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel are set to announce a big investment in Hyde Park High School, her alma mater, which is across from the planned Obama Presidential Center. | Colin Boyle / Sun-Times files

The Chicago Public Schools will put millions of dollars into Hyde Park Academy High School to improve programs and facilities at the school across from the planned Obama Presidential Center, CPS is set to announce later Tuesday.

The investment in Hyde Park, which is the alma mater of Janice Jackson, CPS’ chief executive officer, is meant to shore up the open-enrollment high school, which community groups feared would be sold to developers to take advantage of the economic boost the Obama center is expected to bring.

Jackson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel are holding a news conference Tuesday at the school, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., which now has about 740 students, nearly all of them African-American.

Before Emanuel announced he wouldn’t seek a third term as mayor, he and Jackson had announced plans for nearly $1 billion in capital spending citywide, including building a new high school on the Near West Side that would serve the rapidly growing, high-income West Loop. The mayor also championed the controversial conversion of the highly rated National Teachers Academy elementary school, whose students were mostly low income and black, into a high school for the wealthier families populating the booming Near South Side.

Some have questioned why CPS is adding capacity to schools as enrollment across Chicago continues to fall, particularly among African-American families who have left the city. CPS has lost about 33,000 students since Emanuel took office in 2011, about 31,000 of them black.