DCFS investigating death of 5-month-old girl in Gage Park

The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of neglect in the death of a 5-month-old girl Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The family of Aileen Cornelio called 911 about 12:50 p.m. and reported she was having breathing problems, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Paramedics showed up to the 2300 block of West 50th Place and took Cornelio to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead over an hour later, authorities said.

Cornelio’s autopsy results were pending Tuesday evening, the medical examiner’s office said.

A spokesperson for DCFS said the department was investigating allegations of neglect in this case. The family had no prior contact with DCFS, the spokesperson said.