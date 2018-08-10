Aircraft hijacked near Seattle, crashes after wild chase

An onlooker captured a shot of the Alaska Airlines plane in the skies over Seattle. "We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more." | Twitter video

SEATAC, Wash. — An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests that the mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 and the crash occurred because the person was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

The plane was chased by military aircraft, witnesses said.

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had “conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers.”

The U.S. Coast Guard was sending a 45-foot vessel to the crash scene after witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air, Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said.

Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West. The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats.

A spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration directed inquiries to local authorities.

Stuck on the taxiway at Seattle SeaTac Airport- getting reports a plane was stolen. No planes are moving. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/BAl3aEELwb — Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) August 11, 2018

Halfway down the runway on Alaska airlines out of Seattle and the pilot slams on the brakes and shares we must go back to the gate. Quite a scary experience. Not entirely sure what’s happening. Someone sneak on board? — Ben Schaechter (@Bensign) August 11, 2018

Twitter lit up with posts speculating about the circumstances of the plane’s hijacking and what might happen.

Air traffic controllers We’re trying to get someone named “Rich” piloting the on authorized Horizon flight to land safely. We’re following reports of a crash now near Anderson Island — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) August 11, 2018

FAA sources say it appears an airline employee stole a Horizon Air Turbo Prop from SeaTac and took off and crashed Ketron Island outside Seattle https://t.co/cUoWB7ruJt — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) August 11, 2018

After a chase by fighter jets, the aircraft crashed.

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU — bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018

Video showing the moments that the stolen plane crashed outside of Seattle 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZkHvhouHlN — Kris Hanson (@KrisHansonRCF) August 11, 2018