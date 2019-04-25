Parents get $5 million bail in AJ Freund murder case

This combination April 24, 2019 booking photos provided by the Crystal Lake, Ill., Police Department shows JoAnn Cunningham and her husband, Andrew Freund Sr. On Wednesday, authorities dug up the body of a 5-year-old boy, believed to be Andrew "AJ" Freund, who was reported missing the previous week and charged his parents with murder and other counts. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

A Crystal Lake couple was ordered held on $5 million bail after a court appearance on charges accusing them in the death of their 5-year-old son after a body believed to be his was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave.

McHenry County sheriff’s records show 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. of Crystal Lake appeared in court at 8 a.m. Thursday.

They were each ordered held on $5 million bail, according to Crystal Lake police.

They were arrested Wednesday and face murder and battery charges in the killing of Andrew “AJ” Freund.

Authorities say an autopsy could happen Thursday.

Cunningham and Freund reported AJ missing a week ago and authorities used sonar and canine units to search the area for the boy. On Wednesday, detectives confronted the parents with cellphone data evidence, which led investigators to the boy’s body in a “makeshift grave” near a farm access road.

