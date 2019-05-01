Warrant in AJ Freund case reveals details about investigation of parents

JoAnn Cunningham and her husband Andrew Freund Sr. are charged with first-degree murder in 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund's killing. | Crystal Lake Police Department

AJ Freund’s father led authorities to his grave.

That’s according to a search warrant for the land where AJ was found last week.

In the warrant, obtained by the Daily Herald, authorities said Andrew Freund Sr. spent nearly a week lying and misdirecting Crystal Lake and federal authorities about the whereabouts of his oldest son, AJ.

When confronted with a video that had been deleted from AJ’s mother’s phone that police obtained after contacting Apple, the 60-year-old father broke.

Freund Sr. told investigators the boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, killed the boy April 15 while disciplining him for lying about soiled underwear, the warrant says. AJ’s body was recovered more than a week later in a shallow grave in a field near Woodstock.

The recovered video apparently shows the aftermath of Cunningham’s discipline of AJ over wetting his bed in March, according to the warrant.

