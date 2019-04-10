South Side house once owned by Al Capone finally sells

The South Side home at one time owned by Al Capone finally sold this month for $226,000 | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Looking to own a piece of the city’s gangster past?

Cross this one off your list. A South Side home once owned by Al Capone that had been on and off the market since 2009 has finally sold — for more than twice the asking price.

The brick two-flat at 7244 S. Prairie in the Manor Park neighborhood sold April 5 for $226,000, according to Midwest Real Estate Data.

It wasn’t immediately clear who bought the property or what they planned to do with it. Through the years, the asking price slipped from about $450,000 to $179,000 — drawing no buyers. When it went back on the market Feb. 9 for $109,000, all kinds of folks took an interest.

By mid-February, Ryan Smith, the listing agent for the property, told the Chicago Sun-Times he’d done 60 showings and fielded “countless phone calls.”

Al and Mae Capone bought the house in 1923. At the time, it was worth about $15,000. Built in 1905, the house has six bedrooms and two bathrooms.

RELATED: The famous house no one wanted to buy finally looks like it’s going to sell