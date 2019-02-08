Al Gore to endorse Bill Daley, announce climate policy plan in Chicago Friday

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Al Gore stands on the steps of Air Force Two, at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 14, 2000, with Bill Daley. Gore replaced his ailing campaign chairman Tony Coelho, with free-trade champion Daley, which Teamsters called 'a slap in the face.' (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Former Vice President Al Gore will visit Chicago on Friday to endorse the mayoral candidate who ran his unsuccessful 2000 presidential campaign — Bill Daley.

Daley, who served as U.S. Commerce secretary under President Bill Clinton and Gore’s administration, is also planning to announce his climate policy plan at their joint Friday afternoon appearance.

Gore went on to become a prominent advocate for climate change policy with the release of his 2006 documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth.” On Thursday, Gore endorsed the Green New Deal pushed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), a bold legislation the sets goals for cutting carbon emissions.

Visit the Sun-Times Voting Guide to learn more about the candidates for mayor.